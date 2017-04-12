Five stories in the news today, April 12

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, April 12

———

MALALA YOUSAZAI SET TO RECEIVE HONORARY CITIZENSHIP

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai will become an honorary Canadian citizen today in Ottawa. The Pakistani activist who survived a Taliban attempt on her life will address Parliament as she becomes the sixth person to be awarded honorary citizenship. The event marks the end of nearly four years of effort to recognize Yousafzai's achievements in promoting the rights of girls and women to go to school.

———

BANK OF CANADA TO DELIVER RATE ANNOUNCEMENT

The Bank of Canada will release new projections and deliver an interest rate announcement today amid a backdrop of data suggesting the economy is building steam. Analysts widely expect governor Stephen Poloz to leave the benchmark rate of 0.5 per cent unchanged. Better-than-anticipated data in recent months has already led some experts to predict the bank's next rate hike will come sooner than expected.

———

LEITCH WOULD SNUFF OUT LIBERAL POT PLAN

Conservative leadership hopeful Kellie Leitch calls marijuana a dangerous drug and vows to undo the Liberal government's efforts to legalize it, should she become party leader and eventually prime minister. Leitch told The Canadian Press there are too many public health and safety concerns surrounding pot for it to be legal. The government's marijuana bill is expected tomorrow.

———

ONTARIO MOVING TO ADDRESS OPIOID DATA GAP

Ontario is moving to overhaul the way it collects and analyzes data on opioid overdoses and deaths to better understand the extent of the problem in the province. Police and health units across Ontario have complained about the lack of timely data, and many are struggling to come up with their own methods to track the use of fentanyl. Ontario logged 718 opioid-related deaths in 2015, the most recent year that data is available.

———

THE GREAT WHITE NORTH RETURNS TO NHL PLAYOFFS

The curtain rises on the NHL playoffs tonight, and unlike last season when Canadian teams were nowhere to be found, five of the seven Canadian squads are in the chase for the Stanley Cup this spring. Three of them host opening games tonight. Montreal is home to the New York Rangers, Ottawa plays host to Boston and Edmonton will face San Jose. The Toronto-Washington and Calgary-Anaheim series begin Thursday night.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant hosts a meeting of the Council of Atlantic Premiers in Saint John.

— Sentencing in Ottawa for suspended RCMP counter-terrorism officer convicted in the severe abuse of his 11-year-old son.

— Calgary Police Chief Roger Chaffin will speak about an addictions crisis in the city and how it affects crimes rates.

— The UN High Commissioner for Refugees hosts a conference in Ottawa on the detention of children for immigration purposes.