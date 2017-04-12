Man, 67, killed when car collides with milk tanker in eastern Ontario
WINCHESTER SPRINGS, Ont. — Provincial police say a 67-year-old man is dead after his car collided with a milk tanker southeast of Ottawa.
They sat the collision occurred early Tuesday afternoon on County Road 31, north of Winchester Springs, Ont.
Investigators say a car driven by a North Dundas Township, Ont., man crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with a transport truck carrying milk.
They say Neville Vincent died at the scene, while the 44-year-old truck driver from Valleyfield, Que., was not injured.
