Man revived by friend after fentanyl overdose, Brantford, Ont., police say
BRANTFORD, Ont. — Police in Brantford, Ont., say a man who suffered a fentanyl overdose was revived by a friend who used an opioid antidote.
They say paramedics called police to a home where a 33-year-old man was reported to be without vital signs on Monday.
Police say when officers arrived they found the man was conscious after a female acquaintance administered naloxone — a drug that can reverse an opioid overdose.
They say the man was taken to hospital for medical treatment.
Police are urging those who know people who use opioid drugs to get a naloxone kit.
The kits and training are available free at pharmacies across the province.
