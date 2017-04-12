News / Canada

Mounties looking for bearded man who stole kitten from Red Deer pet store

RED DEER, Alta. — Mounties are looking for a man they believe stole a kitten from a pet store in central Alberta.

Police say the orange, black and white kitten was taken from a Petland outlet in Red Deer on Friday afternoon.

Store employees are concerned for the kitten's well-being because it needs medication for a health condition.

The Mounties have released a photo of the man believed to have taken the cat.

They are asking for anyone with information about the bearded man in a surveillance photo to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.

 

