Mounties looking for bearded man who stole kitten from Red Deer pet store
RED DEER, Alta. — Mounties are looking for a man they believe stole a kitten from a pet store in central Alberta.
Police say the orange, black and white kitten was taken from a Petland outlet in Red Deer on Friday afternoon.
Store employees are concerned for the kitten's well-being because it needs medication for a health condition.
The Mounties have released a photo of the man believed to have taken the cat.
They are asking for anyone with information about the bearded man in a surveillance photo to contact them or call Crime Stoppers.