Renowned HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg dies in Florida

BAL HARBOR, Fla. — A renowned HIV/AIDS researcher from Montreal has died in Florida.

Police in Bal Harbour, Fla., say Mark Wainberg drowned Tuesday afternoon while swimming with his son.

Acting Capt. Miguel De La Rosa says officers were called on reports of a person struggling in the water around 2:40 p.m.

De La Rosa says Wainberg's son was able to pull his father back to shore, where officers administered CPR.

He says Wainberg, who was in his early 70s, was pronounced dead in hospital.