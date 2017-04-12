Three separate fires in Ottawa's Vanier area deemed suspicious: police

Ottawa police say three separate fires in the city's Vanier area on the weekend are being investigated as suspicious.

Police say their arson unit has been called in to investigate all three fires that happened close to each other on Sunday morning.

The first happened at about 12:15 a.m. at Marier and Deschamps avenues, the second happened 45 minutes later at Ste Anne Avenue and Joffre-Belanger Way, and the third happened on Montreal Road at 2:23 a.m.

Police are asking the public to be vigilant of suspicious people in the early morning hours and minimize the risk of fire by not storing combustible items near their homes.