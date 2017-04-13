3 charged with defrauding Halton Region of $770k, police say

MILTON, Ont. — Police say three people are facing charges after a now-former municipal employee allegedly defrauded Halton Region of approximately $770,000.

Halton regional police say the extensive investigation began in 2015 into allegations the 17-year employee had fraudulently administered or awarded region contracts to a Hamilton based company named Sirron Systems Inc.

Investigators allege the fraud began in 2008 and say they became aware of it after the arrest in August 2016 of another former employee, who was charged with similar offences.

Police say 55-year-old Nicolas Rewa of Mississauga, Ont., was Halton Region's public works manager, and is charged with two counts each of fraud over $5,000, municipal corruption, and secret commissions, and single counts of laundering proceeds of crime, and property obtained by crime.

Rewa's 45-year-old wife Marion is charged with fraud over $5,000, and possession of property obtained by crime.