Alberta spending more on program to help protect communities from wildfires
FORT MCMURRAY, Alta. — The Alberta government says it will spend $45 million over the next three years to help protect communities from wildfires.
The funding will be available to municipalities that want to set up a FireSmart program that includes clearing trees and brush away from homes and buildings.
FireSmart also helps communities develop an emergency plan that can be used if there is a serious wildfire and raises awareness about where homes and buildings should be built.
Forestry Minister Oneil Carlier says the $15 million annually in funding is up from $3.8 million last year.
Carlier made the announcement in the city of Fort McMurray which is still recovering from a raging wildfire last May that forced more than 80,000 people to flee.
The wildfire destroyed more than 2,400 homes and other buildings and had an estimated financial impact of almost $8.6 billion.