Ambrose urges PM to take up Yousafzai's challenge for leadership on education

OTTAWA — Interim Conservative leader Rona Ambrose wants Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take up Pakistani activist Malala Yousafzai's call to put girls' education at the heart of Canada's turn at the helm of the G7.

Ambrose met with the Nobel Peace Prize winner and now honorary Canadian citizen on after the 19-year-old's poised and poignant speech Wednesday to a joint session of Parliament.

Ambrose was the minister for the status of women when Canada last chaired the G7 and made maternal, newborn and child health a centrepiece initiative.

In a letter today to Trudeau, she calls on Canada to make funding girls' education the central initiative when Canada is again host of the summit next year.

Ambrose says Canada should also host the replenishment conference of the Global Partnership for Education, a multilateral organization that has provided billions in education funding around the world since 2003.