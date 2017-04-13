Ballet BC, Alberta Ballet, National Ballet of Canada team for NAC's 'Encount3rs'

OTTAWA — Choreographers from three Canadian ballet companies will join forces with homegrown composers for a new production debuting in Ottawa prior to heading across the country.

"Encount3rs" will feature the works of Jean Grand-Maitre of Alberta Ballet, Emily Molnar of Ballet BC, and Guillaume Cote of the National Ballet of Canada.

The three one-act ballets were commissioned by the Ottawa-based National Arts Centre where "Encount3rs" will have its world premiere. The performances will be accompanied by the National Arts Centre Orchestra, and the music will be recorded for commercial release.

Grand-Maitre teams with Juno-nominated Andrew Staniland in his exploration of the fast-changing world in "Caelestis."

Molnar partners with Juno-nominated composer Nicole Lizee on "Keep Driving, I'm Dreaming." And Cote reunites with Kevin Lau — his past collaborator on the National Ballet's "Le Petit Prince" — on the new work "Dark Angels."