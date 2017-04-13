Canadian accused in Yahoo hack plans to appeal after being denied bail: lawyer

HAMILTON — A lawyer for a Canadian man accused in a massive hack of Yahoo emails say he plans to appeal a decision that denied his client bail.

Deepak Paradkar, one of the lawyers representing Karim Baratov, says an appeal is in the works but would not say on what grounds.

A Hamilton judge earlier this week denied Baratov bail after finding the young man's parents would not make adequate supervisors.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Alan Whitten said in his ruling that Baratov had the motivation and the money to flee Canada if released into the care of his parents.

Baratov, 22, was arrested under the Extradition Act last month after U.S. authorities indicted him — and three others, two of them allegedly officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service — for computer hacking, economic espionage and other crimes.

Under the bail plan proposed by Baratov’s lawyers, the young man would have lived with his parents under a form of house arrest, with the addition of an electronic monitoring bracelet and a ban on accessing the Internet.

If convicted in the U.S., Baratov faces up to 20 years in prison.