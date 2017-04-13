Family of pregnant Canadian trapped in Gaza implores Ottawa to help

MONTREAL — The father of a Canadian woman who is eight months pregnant and trapped in Gaza is imploring the federal government to lobby Israel to help her get home.

Hadi Eid says his daughter Bissan's pregnancy is high-risk and she needs medical attention that can't be provided in the territory.

He says Israel has refused to grant an exit permit to leave Gaza.

Bissan Eid, 24, is due to give birth next month.

The Montreal-area family say they've spoken to their local MP and sought the help of Canadian officials at the embassy in Tel Aviv, but to no avail.

They launched a social media campaign today at Concordia University, where Eid earned an undergraduate degree and is working toward a master's degree in civil engineering.

Bissan Eid travelled to Gaza last June to get married and visit grandparents, but was unable to return to Canada in December as planned.

"It's not easy for us because we talk with Bissan every day, we are worried about her, we are worried something will happen to her in Gaza," Hadi Eid, a statistician for the Quebec government, told reporters.