Five stories in the news today, April 13

Five stories in the news for Thursday, April 13

LONG-AWAITED POT BILL TO BE TABLED TODAY

The Liberal government's much-anticipated marijuana legislation will be presented today — legislation that will impact everything from Canadian culture and health to border security, road safety and even international relations. The legislation is expected to include measures to address possession limits, age restrictions, marketing rules and tough penalties for selling to minors and impaired driving. Sources tell The Canadian Press the bill will also include rules requiring producers to sell their marijuana in plain packaging.

TOP COURT TO SAY IF IT WILL HEAR SHAFIA CASE

Canada's highest court is expected to announce today whether it will hear the case of a man convicted of murdering his three sisters and another woman. Hamed Shafia has asked the Supreme Court of Canada for leave to appeal, arguing new evidence showing he was a youth at the time of the deaths should not have been dismissed. Shafia and his parents were found guilty in 2012 of killing his teenage sisters and his father's first wife in a polygamous marriage.

UBC TO VOTE ON NEW SEXUAL MISCONDUCT RULES

The University of British Columbia is set to vote today on a new sexual misconduct policy in the wake of allegations it mishandled complaints against a PhD history student and former creative writing chairman Steven Galloway. If the board of governors adopt the new policy, it would establish centralized sexualized violence prevention and response offices at UBC's Vancouver and Okanagan campuses.

FEDERAL AGENCY EXPANDS FLOUR RECALL

A recall of flour due to E. coli contamination, which was first announced last month and is the subject of a class-action lawsuit, is being expanded to cover additional products. The initial recall on March 28 affected Robin Hood flour sold in Western Canada and was later expanded across the country. The recall now covers additional Robin Hood flour packages and products sold under the Brodie, Creative Baker Golden Temple Sooji brand names.

RENOWNED AIDS RESEARCHER DIES IN FLORIDA

Dr. Mark Wainberg is being remembered by Canadian LGBT activists and fellow scientists as a groundbreaking HIV researcher and passionate advocate for people living with the disease. The 71-year-old director of the McGill University AIDS Centre drowned on Tuesday in Florida while swimming with his son in rough waters off Bal Harbour, Fla. Wainberg was part of the medical team that discovered the first antiviral drug to treat patients with the human immunodeficiency virus, or HIV.

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Stats Canada will release February data on manufacturing and new housing prices.

— A news conference will be held in Montreal to discuss a pregnant Canadian woman reportedly being prevented from leaving Gaza.