Man, 65, charged with stealing women's and kids' underwear from laundry room

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police say a 65-year-old man was caught on video stealing women's and children's underwear in his apartment building.

They say officers searched a Kingston, Ont., apartment on Wednesday and seized numerous undergarments.

It's alleged the items were taken from the building laundry room and complainants' apartments.

Investigators say tenants had been noticing underwear going missing over the last few months and contacted police.

Some of the incidents were captured on surveillance video, which police say aided the investigation.