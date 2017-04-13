Christopher Garnier, accused of killing off-duty Nova Scotia police officer, back out on bail
HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia man charged in the death of an off-duty police officer has been released again after being accused of breaching his bail conditions.
Christopher Garnier appeared in Halifax provincial court Wednesday and is due back in August to face the breach charges.
Chris Hansen of the Public Prosecution Service says Garnier was released under several conditions, including house arrest, reporting regularly to police and remaining in Nova Scotia.
He was released on bail last December while awaiting trial in November on charges of second-degree murder and interfering with a dead body in the death of Truro officer Catherine Campbell.
Garnier was arrested in Cape Breton on Feb. 19 when Halifax police alleged they could not find him after numerous attempts to reach him at the two residences where he was allowed to live — one in Cape Breton, the other in the Halifax area.
Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near Halifax's Macdonald bridge.
