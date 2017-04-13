North American stock markets mixed with Toronto lower, New York higher

TORONTO — North American stock markets were mixed in late-morning trading as the Toronto market stepped back, but U.S. indices crept higher.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 23.28 points to 15,625.12 after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 16.34 points to 20,608.20, the S&P 500 index added 3.25 points to 2,348.18 and the Nasdaq composite index was up 20.24 points to 5,856.40.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 75.41 cents US, up a 0.07 of a cent from Wednesday.

The May crude contract was down one cent at US$53.10 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.21 per mmBTU.