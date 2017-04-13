Purrfect ending: Kitten stolen from pet store in Red Deer, Alta., returned

RED DEER, Alta. — A kitten that was stolen from a pet store in central Alberta last week has been returned.

Red Deer RCMP say the orange, black and white kitty named Kennedy was brought to the Petland store in Red Deer by an unidentified person.

The kitten appeared to be ill, but is being treated by a veterinarian and is expected to recover.

Store employees were concerned for the kitten after it was taken, because it needed medication for a health condition.