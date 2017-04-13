Small plane lands on northern Ontario highway; no injuries, police say

CHAPLEAU, Ont. — Provincial police say there were no injuries when a small plane landed on a northern Ontario highway on Wednesday night.

They say the ultra-light plane landed on Highway 129, about 27 kilometres north of Chapleau, Ont.

Investigators say there was no collision and the male pilot of the plane was not injured.

They say the aircraft had left from West Parry Sound, Ont., and was headed to Wawa, Ont., when it landed on the highway.