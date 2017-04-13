Two men killed in crash on northern Alberta highway near Sexsmith

SEXSMITH, Alta. — RCMP in northern Alberta say two men have been killed in a highway crash.

Officers were called to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 2, north of Sexsmith, Alta., on Thursday morning.

Investigators said a truck had been travelling northbound on the highway, near Township Road 750, when it crossed the centre line and collided head-on with an oncoming truck that was headed southbound.

RCMP said a 34-year-old male from Grande Prairie, who was a passenger in the northbound vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a second male passenger were injured, both suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries, and were taken to hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, a 38-year-old male from Worsley.

A passenger was taken by STARS Air Ambulance to the hospital, but was later taken to hospital in Edmonton with life-threatening injuries.