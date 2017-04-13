Victims of house fire in New Brunswick died of smoke inhalation: fire marshal

ST. GEORGE, N.B. — Fire officials say the four people who died in a house fire Tuesday in St. George, N.B., were all killed by smoke inhalation.

Police and the provincial fire marshal's office confirmed the fire was not considered suspicious in nature, but the fire marshal said the exact cause remained undetermined.

The fire on South Street was reported shortly after noon and the four occupants of the old house were later pronounced dead at the scene.

The RCMP confirmed today that the four deceased included an 80-year-old woman and three men in their 50s, but their names were not released.

Rick Doucet, who represents the area in the provincial legislature, has confirmed the victims were Esther Boyd and her adult sons Davey, Billy and Robbie.

Davey was an honorary member of the St. George fire department.

"St. George is a small, close-knit community and to lose four of our citizens in such a tragic way is difficult for all," RCMP Sgt. Chris Henderson said in a statement.