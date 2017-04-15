Man charged with assault after 'suspicious death' in northern Ontario
THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A man has been pronounced dead after an incident in Aroland First Nation in northern Ontario.
Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a home to investigate after a man was reported injured on the reserve Friday morning.
They say Byron Meshake, 30, of Aroland First Nation was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.
A 26-year-old man, also of Aroland First Nation, was charged with assault with a weapon.