Man charged with assault after 'suspicious death' in northern Ontario

THUNDER BAY, Ont. — A man has been pronounced dead after an incident in Aroland First Nation in northern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police say they were called to a home to investigate after a man was reported injured on the reserve Friday morning.

They say Byron Meshake, 30, of Aroland First Nation was taken to hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

A 26-year-old man, also of Aroland First Nation, was charged with assault with a weapon.

