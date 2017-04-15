News / Canada

Police officer charged with mischief, Niagara police say

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Police in Niagara region say an officer has been charged with mischief.

Investigators did not release any details about the allegation.

They say a member of the public called police about an incident that happened in St. Catharines.

They say the accused has been a police officer for 21 years, and was off-duty at the time of the allegation is said to have occurred.

Sgt. David Bridel will appear in court on Tuesday.

