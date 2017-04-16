Water levels drop after ice jam causes minor flooding in New Brunswick

MIDDLE RIVER, N.B. — New Brunswick's emergency measures organization says water levels in the Bathurst area have subsided after an ice jam caused minor flooding on a residential street.

Spokesperson Robert Duguay says some residents were cut off from their houses on Saturday when around 30 centimetres of water pooled in the community of Middle River.

Duguay says one resident was moved out but most people chose to stay in their homes and no damage has been reported.

He says the waters levels had dropped by half on Sunday.