Heavy rain has authorities keeping watch over Quebec waterways for flooding

MONTREAL — Recent heavy rainfall has civil security authorities keeping close watch on Quebec rivers for flooding.

Rain on Sunday caused water levels to rise on all bodies of water over a large swath of Quebec.

The organization that monitors flooding in the province says several smaller rivers and streams have reached their limits.

Larger rivers could see water levels continue to rise in the next few days, but Hydro Meteo says the rate at which those levels are rising is expected to slow today.