How to turn your 'hood into a habitat

Cities are awesome places for people, but we share them with the animals and plants that call urban areas their home — and we’ve been bad neighbours. Two-thirds of the world’s wildlife populations have disappeared since 1970, according to the World Wildlife Fund, and urbanization is one of the biggest culprits. The situation is far from hopeless, however. Here’s what you can do to help turn your garden, and your whole neighbourhood, into a welcoming habitat.

Identify & preserve diversity

Take a walk around your yard, back alley, parking lot border, or anywhere plants are growing where you live. What species do you see? Are there any pollinators like butterflies, hummingbirds or bees; or natural recyclers such as earthworms or pillbugs? What kinds of birds are around? What are they eating? Now look at the plants. Take note of what you see and snap pictures of species you don’t recognize so you can look them up later. Think about how you can keep the diversity you have and attract species you want, such as by installing a bird feeder or toad house.

Evict Invaders

Do you have one kind of plant that is growing like a weed and overwhelming all the others? It may be invasive, which means it could outcompete native plants and reduce biodiversity. As much as it feels like murder, invaders need to go. Depending on how extensive your infestation is, you might need some professional help for this. The WWF maintains a most-wanted list of common invaders across Canada: The invasive species encyclopaedia, which can help you tell friends from foes.

Grow a network

Many urban neighbourhoods have a local horticultural society or association of master gardeners. These groups provide a wealth of information and support. Swap seeds, share tips, and commit collectively to building a habitat for a species you’re interested in protecting. Ten butterfly gardens are much better than one. If there isn’t a group in your neighbourhood, consider starting one.

Decide what to grow

Before you bring home any plants or seeds, find out what your garden can grow. What kind of soil do you have (rocky, sandy, clay?) and how deep is it? How much sun does your garden get? Find out what plant hardiness zone you live in – this will tell you what will survive your winter. The WWF also has a resource for this: The native plant encyclopedia. Plug in your province, what kind of species you want to attract, the attributes of your garden, and even your preferred flower colour, and see what you can plant in your area. But don’t get too hung up on appearance, David Miller cautions: “Some of the importance of biodiversity is species that aren’t particularly charismatic. But they all matter.” And apartment dwellers, take note: Every little bit helps, including plants in window boxes or on your balcony.

Get gardening

You’ve made a plan. Now all that’s left is the messy, fun part.

Winnipeg

Plant Hardiness Zone: 3a

Native Plant ideas: Common milkweed (to attract butterflies), brown-eyed susan, wild ginger, big bluestem

Calgary

Plant Hardiness Zone: 4a

Native plant ideas: Bluebells of Scotland (despite the name, they’re native to the prairies!), yarrow, saskatoonberries

Edmonton

Plant Hardiness Zone: 4a

Native plant ideas: Bluebells of Scotland (despite the name, they’re native to the prairies!), yarrow, saskatoonberries

Toronto

Plant Hardiness Zone: 7a

Toronto is in the fertile, warm and fragile Carolinian zone, which is home to both a third of Canada’s population and a third of its species at risk.

Native Plant ideas: Foxglove beardtongue, Downy Serviceberry, dogwood, Solomon's seal, Bayberry, St. John’s wort

Ottawa

Plant Hardiness Zone: 5b

Native Plant ideas: spicebush, yellow ladies’ slipper, wild cucumber, wild grape

Halifax

Plant Hardiness Zone: 6b

Native plant ideas: turtlehead, New England Aster, wild blueberries, boneset

Vancouver

Plant Hardiness Zone: 8b