Newfoundland police seize car that was held together with rope

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — It was likely not what police expected to find when they pulled over a Newfoundland driver for a routine traffic violation: a car held together by rope.

Officers say they stopped the car in St. John's on Sunday after noticing it was unregistered.

But when they looked a little closer, officers discovered a rear control arm, which links the chassis to the hub that carries the wheel, was tied to the frame with a piece of rope.

They say the 40-year-old man driving the car was ticketed for operating an unregistered vehicle.