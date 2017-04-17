University student faces attempted murder charge in Signal Hill incident: police

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Police say an international student at Memorial University of Newfoundland is facing a charge of attempted murder following a fight along a hiking trail on Signal Hill in St. John's earlier this month.

Const. Geoffrey Higdon, a spokesman for the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary, says Masih Allahbakski was scheduled to appear in provincial court on Monday.

Allahbakski was initially charged with assault following the April 7 incident involving another international student.

At the time, police said there was a physical altercation between the two men that resulted in minor injuries to the victim.