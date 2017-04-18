What are Canada's new chief resilience officers working on exactly?

This year, four Canadian cities have appointed chief resilience officers – or plan to – after making it into the 100 Resilient Cities Network, a project funded by the Rockefeller Foundation.

Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal will have access to millions of dollars worth of support and funding that will help urban areas deal with shocks such as natural disasters as well as growing pressures like poverty and transit vulnerabilities.

The CRO will be in charge of co-ordinating resources and carrying out a resiliency strategy unique to each region.

“We’re looking for a respected person who gets the fact that the solutions to these problems are going to come from collaboration,” Toronto Mayor John Tory told Metro when that city was announced as a recipient last spring.

Resiliency priorities will be different for every city. In Vancouver, officials have said housing affordability is on the agenda while Toronto has already pointed to congestion as one of the issues it plans to tackle.

Both Calgary and Montreal say their resiliency strategies will focus on protecting residents from extreme weather events such as the 2013 Calgary flood.

Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal have already appointed their CROs, all of which are existing civil servants, including Katie McPherson, Vancouver’s manager of emergency management and Calgary’s Brad Stevens, the deputy city manager.

Toronto says it plans to fill the two-year position by September.