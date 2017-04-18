Former vets ombudsman expected to confirm entry in NDP leadership

OTTAWA — Former veterans ombudsman Pat Stogran is expected to confirm Thursday his intention to seek the federal NDP leadership.

The retired Canadian Armed Forces colonel is set to make an announcement at a downtown Ottawa hotel.

Stogran is already registered as a candidate on the Elections Canada website.

NDP MPs Niki Ashton, Peter Julian, Guy Caron and Charlie Angus are also registered, along with Ibrahim Bruno El-Khoury, the founder of a Montreal consulting firm.

The NDP says Stogran and El-Khoury must submit nomination paperwork and a registration fee in order to be official candidates.