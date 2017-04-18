Indian leader accuses Canadian defence minister of being Sikh nationalist

OTTAWA — Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan's visit to his native India this week is being greeted with controversy after one of the country's most recognizable political leaders accused him of being a Sikh nationalist.

Amarinder Singh, the top elected official in India's Punjab province, made the explosive accusation in an interview on Indian TV in advance of Sajjan's trip.

In the interview, Singh expressed anger over being blocked from visiting Canada last year before calling Sajjan a Khalistani.

The Khalistani movement is comprised of Sikhs who want to create an independent homeland and was notorious for a wave of violence in India in the 1980s.

Sajjan's office has refused to be drawn into a war of words with Singh, saying the defence minister is a proud Canadian and that his trip is intended to strengthen ties between Canada and India.