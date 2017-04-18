Morneau to tell G20 meeting Buy American not in Canada's interest, say officials

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Bill Morneau will tell this week's meeting of G20 finance ministers in Washington that Donald Trump's "Buy American/Hire American" executive order runs contrary to Canada's trading interests.

Senior finance officials who briefed reporters today on the meetings suggest the order would run counter to protections Canada has secured through the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Morneau and U.S. counterpart Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be in Washington on Thursday for meetings that will include central bank governors and officials from the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

White House officials say Trump's order looks at lifting exemptions that allow foreign companies to bid on projects in the U.S., something Canada currently enjoys under NAFTA.

They say the Trump administration plans to take steps to protect the integrity of the U.S. steel industry.

Steel is expected to play a key role in any joint infrastructure projects between Canada and the U.S., something Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to co-operate on during their White House meeting in February.