Passenger in truck pursued by police apparently jumps out, run over

MONTREAL — A man is dead after being crushed by a truck he may have jumped from as the vehicle was pursued by Montreal police early Tuesday.

The incident began at about 12:30 a.m., when the truck struck another vehicle in the city's east end.

There were no injuries in that incident, which led to a pursuit by police, who later called off the chase when it became clear the driver wouldn't stop.

The truck was later seen in Montreal-North and the passenger apparently jumped out and was crushed as the driver sped away.

The driver was eventually arrested at a roadblock on Highway 25 north of Montreal near Terrebonne, Que.