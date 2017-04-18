Teen pleads guilty in Quebec school plot and will remain detained

SAINT-HYACINTHE, Que. — One of two Quebec teens charged in an alleged plot to kill fellow classmates has pleaded guilty.

The 14-year-old entered the plea in a courtroom today in Saint-Hyacinthe, about 60 kilometres east of Montreal.

He will remain detained pending sentencing arguments set for May 19.

His co-accused was last month declared not criminally responsible by way of mental disorder.

The two were charged last September with various offences, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault against classmates at Polyvalente Hyacinthe-Delorme, a high school in Saint-Hyacinthe.

The teen who was declared not criminally responsible was 16 when he was arrested.

Provincial police had said at the time of the arrests the evidence suggested the two were on the verge of carrying out the plot.

The mother of one of the accused came forward with vital information that foiled the alleged plot.