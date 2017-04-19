Case of Quebecer charged with murder in ex-girlfriend's death put off until May 30

SAINT-HYACINTHE, Que. — The case of a Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in his ex-girlfriend's slaying has been put off until May 30.

Anthony Pratte-Lops has changed lawyers and his new attorney says she still has not received most of the evidence.

Marie-Eve D'Anjou says she needs several weeks to get up to speed in the case.

Pratte-Lops is charged in the death of 18-year-old Daphne Huard-Boudreault.

She died in hospital on March 22 after she was attacked in a home the couple had shared in Mont-St-Hilaire, about 45 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

Pratte-Lops was arrested at the scene.

A police watchdog agency is investigating the actions of local police amid reports Huard-Boudreault feared Pratte-Lops and that authorities weren't much help to her.