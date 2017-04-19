Celebrity fisherman says he's prepared to die on hunger strike against Ottawa

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — Celebrity Newfoundland fisherman Richard Gillett hasn't eaten for nearly a week, and says he's prepared to die for his protest over fisheries management.

Gillett starred three seasons on the reality TV series "Cold Water Cowboys," but is now living in a tent at federal fisheries headquarters in St. John's.

He has slept there six nights and says he has consumed just water since starting his protest on Thursday.

Gillett's demands include a teleconference meeting with federal Fisheries Minister Dominic LeBlanc and an independent review of science and management for all provincial fish stocks.

His father, John Gillett, says his diabetic son has had past heart issues and, though he supports his cause, wants him to eat.