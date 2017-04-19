Five stories in the news today, April 19

Five stories in the news for Wednesday, April 19

———

CANADIAN ENVOY HITS BACK AT TRUMP OVER DAIRY

U.S. President Donald Trump claims the Canadian dairy sector is to blame for the struggles faced by some American farmers and accuses Canada of disregarding its dairy commitments to the United States. But Canada's envoy to Washington, David MacNaughton, says the facts say otherwise and that problems faced by American farmers are the result of an over-saturated market, adding the trade balance on dairy "massively" favours the U.S. by a five-to-one margin.

———

NO MEASURES WILL BE BROUGHT IN TO BOOST TORONTO HOUSING DEMAND

The City of Toronto and both the provincial and federal governments have agreed to avoid any measures that would exacerbate the red-hot housing market in the Toronto area and drive prices even higher. Mayor John Tory met Tuesday with federal Finance Minister Bill Morneau and provincial counterpart Charles Sousa to consider ways to cool the market. Sousa said he will unveil a housing plan before next Thursday's provincial budget.

———

CALGARY KILLER GETS WINS PRIVILEGES

A Calgary man who found not criminally responsible after killing five people with a knife in 2014 is being granted extra privileges. Matthew de Grood was suffering from a mental disorder when he attacked and killed the victims at a house party. Family members were notified by email on Tuesday that the Alberta Review Board will allow de Grood to go for supervised walks on hospital grounds and be allowed trips for medical appointments and treatment.

———

CLOSING ARGUMENTS FROM ALLEGED MIGRANT SMUGGLERS' LAWYERS

Lawyers for the four men accused of orchestrating a trans-Pacific trek for dozens of Tamil asylum-seekers are expected to deliver closing arguments today in a Vancouver court. The Crown prosecutor said Tuesday that the accused were out to make a profit, rather than help the 76 Sri Lankan asylum seekers. The four are charged under a provision of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.

———

ALBERTA COMPANY TO BUY CHEVRON ASSETS FOR $1.5 BILLION

Parkland Fuel Corp. of Red Deer, Alta., has struck a $1.5-billion deal to buy Chevron Canada's downstream fuel business, including 129 retail gas stations in the Vancouver area and the Chevron refinery in Burnaby, B.C. Parkland says the new stations will complement its existing 44 Chevron-branded sites in B.C. and cement its position as one of Canada's largest fuel retailers with more than 1,800 service stations.

———

ALSO IN THE NEWS TODAY:

— Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will meet in his office with the Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Xavier Bettel.

— Federal Health Minister Jane Philpott will announce mental health supports for northern First Nations communities.

— RCMP in Regina will discuss a human smuggling charge in relation to asylum seekers crossing into Saskatchewan.

— Canadian Pacific Railway will release its first-quarter results.