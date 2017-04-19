Gillian Anderson calls on prime minister to end East Coast seal hunt

The East Coast seal hunt has another celebrity foe: X-Files star Gillian Anderson.

Anderson called Wednesday on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to end the annual commercial hunt.

In a letter to the prime minister, Anderson says "climate change is already decimating ice-dependent seals."

The American actress has filmed multiple projects in Canada for over 20 years, and says the hunt puts "a stain on Canada's international reputation."

Instead of a hunt, she refers to the practice as a "slaughter."

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans was unable to provide comment Wednesday.