Saskatchewan RCMP charge woman with human smuggling relating to refugees

REGINA — RCMP say they have charged a woman with human smuggling after intercepting nine people crossing the border from the United States into Saskatchewan.

Mounties say the nine came over at a point between the North Portal and Northgate border crossings on Friday.

They say a 43-year-old woman driving north was arrested after being stopped with nine people from West Africa in her vehicle.

RCMP say a significant amount of cash was found in a Regina home which was searched the following day.

Police say the United States Border Patrol has arrested several other people related to the same investigation, but no details have been released.

Michelle Omoruyi is charged with human smuggling and conspiracy to commit human smuggling.