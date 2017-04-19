Two Canadian musicals, including 'Come From Away,' land Drama League nods

NEW YORK — "Come From Away" and "Ride the Cyclone," two musicals with Canadian creators, are in the running for this year's prestigious Drama League Awards.

Both plays emerged as nominees in the outstanding production of a Broadway or off-Broadway musical category.

The Broadway show "Come From Away" was co-created by Canadian husband-and-wife team Irene Sankoff and David Hein. The story is set in Gander, N.L., in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Before making its Broadway debut early last month, "Come From Away" was staged in La Jolla, Calif., Washington, D.C., Seattle and Toronto. The "Come From Away" cast was also in Gander for two concerts last October as a fundraiser for local charities.

The New York-based production has earned mostly rave reviews and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau are among the famous theatre-goers who have seen the show.

The off-Broadway production "Ride the Cyclone" is from Victoria-based theatre creators Atomic Vaudeville.

Described as part tragedy, part comedy, the quirky production, which closed last December, featured lyrics and music from Brooke Maxwell and Jacob Richmond. It's about students who die in a freak roller-coaster mishap.

The Drama League Awards, first handed out in 1922 and formalized in 1935, are billed as the oldest theatrical honours in the U.S.

The awards are selected by the entire theatre community, which encompasses thousands of Drama League members from across the U.S. who attend Broadway and off-Broadway shows.