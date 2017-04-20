Accused N.L. thief offers police an iron-clad alibi: He was in jail at the time

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — An alleged purse thief had the perfect alibi: He was securely locked up in the local jail.

Now, a St. John's, N.L., woman is facing mischief charges for accusing the man of robbing her.

Investigators say that in mid February a 49-year-old woman called the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and reported a man she knew had grabbed her purse, which contained prescription drugs.

However, police say an investigation determined the man was in Her Majesty's Penitentiary at the time.

Const. Geoff Higdon says while mischief charges for making deliberately untrue statements to police are not rare, it's unusual for someone to make a claim about another person when they have such an iron-clad alibi.