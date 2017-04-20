Hamilton area coping with flash flooding due to heavy rain

HAMILTON — Heavy rain in the Hamilton area created flash flooding conditions Thursday evening and forced numerous road closures throughout the region.

Environment Canada had earlier issued a special weather statement for the area, saying between 40 and 70 millimetres of rain was expected.

Jonathan Bastien of the Hamilton Conservation Authority said Dundas, Ont., just north of Hamilton was particularly hard hit by the rain and had received about 65 millimetres of rain.

Hamilton police were forced to shut down the main thoroughfare between Dundas and Highway 6 due to water on the roadway.

Staff Sgt. Oliver Mann said the rain had triggered a mudslide which closed a section of King St. East.

Hamilton fire said it had to rescue a man who was trapped in his vehicle by high water at about 7:30 p.m. on Cootes Drive.

Police in Halton Region were also reporting localized flooding in the Burlington area and warned that "water ways are swollen and moving extremely fast."