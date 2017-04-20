NewsAlert: Strident Trump targets Canadian trade on energy, lumber, dairy

WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump has delivered another broadside against Canada — this one the most sweeping yet.

Trump is complaining about trade with Canada in three areas: lumber, energy, and dairy — and says the U.S. can't let Canada or anyone else take advantage of America.

Today's missive, delivered in the Oval Office, was more extensive than his complaints earlier this week in Wisconsin about Canadian dairy regulations.

It's a sign that Trump might be pushing for more extensive changes in the trading relationship with Canada than he has signalled previously, when he spoke merely of tweaking it.

Trump says he'll have more to say about upcoming NAFTA negotiations within a couple of weeks.