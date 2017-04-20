Protesters block federal fisheries office in N.L. in support of hunger striker

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — About three dozen protesters are blocking entrances to the federal fisheries office in St. John's, N.L., today in support of a fisherman who is on a hunger strike.

Linda Gillett, the mother of hunger striker Richard Gillet, said the protesters include fishermen and other supporters of her son.

Richard Gillett has been on a hunger strike since last Thursday, demanding a meeting in person or via teleconference with the federal fisheries minister over quota cuts to shrimp and crab.

His mother said Gillett is participating in the protest, though he is walking very slowly and becoming weak due to his lack of nourishment.

Gillett is known for his three seasons on the reality show "Cold Water Cowboys," and is vice-president of the Federation of Independent Sea Harvesters of Newfoundland and Labrador.