Some numbers about the dairy industries in both Canada and the U.S.

OTTAWA — Some numbers about the Canadian and U.S. dairy industries:

— Canada has about 12,000 dairy farms with about 950,000 cows.

— About 80 per cent of Canadian production is in Ontario and Quebec.

— The U.S. has over 49,000 dairy farms with about 9.3 million animals.

— California, Wisconsin and New York are the top three U.S. dairy states.

— Canadian dairy farms had net farm receipts of about $6 billion in 2015.

— U.S. dairy farms had net receipts of about $34.2 billion in 2016.

— The Canadian government says the U.S. has a 5-1 edge in its favour when it comes to the dairy trade between the two countries.

— U.S. dairy exports to Canada in 2016: US$631.6 million.