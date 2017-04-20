Some numbers about the dairy industries in both Canada and the U.S.
OTTAWA — Some numbers about the Canadian and U.S. dairy industries:
— Canada has about 12,000 dairy farms with about 950,000 cows.
— About 80 per cent of Canadian production is in Ontario and Quebec.
— The U.S. has over 49,000 dairy farms with about 9.3 million animals.
— California, Wisconsin and New York are the top three U.S. dairy states.
— Canadian dairy farms had net farm receipts of about $6 billion in 2015.
— U.S. dairy farms had net receipts of about $34.2 billion in 2016.
— The Canadian government says the U.S. has a 5-1 edge in its favour when it comes to the dairy trade between the two countries.
— U.S. dairy exports to Canada in 2016: US$631.6 million.
— Canadian dairy exports to the U.S. in 2016: $112.6 million.