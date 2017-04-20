St. Catharines marijuana dispensary shut down; two people charged

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Niagara Region police say they have shut down an illegal marijuana dispensary operating in St. Catharines, Ont., and have laid charges against two people.

Police said they began to receive information about the dispensary in early April and arrested "several people" during a search on Wednesday.

Police said they seized 2,902 grams of processed marijuana along with 135 grams of "shatter," 322 pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes, 370 marijuana oil capsules and $4,650 in cash.

Angela Millar, 38, and Abbigail Millar, 32 are each charged with possession of controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime.