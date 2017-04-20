Toronto and U.S. stock markets higher, Home Capital Group shares fall

TORONTO — The Toronto Stock Exchange posted a triple-digit gain in late morning trading today, boosted by the materials and industrials sectors.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 114.32 points to 15,667.20 after 90 minutes of trading.

However, shares of Home Capital Group fell $3.46 or more than 15 per cent to $18.86 after Ontario's securities regulator alleged two former CEOs and the current CFO broke the law in their handling of a scandal involving falsified loan applications.

Home Capital has said the allegations are without merit and vowed to defend itself.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 83.68 points to 20,488.17, the S&P 500 index added 7.63 points to 2,345.80 and the Nasdaq composite index climbed 25.15 points to 5,888.18.

The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.12 cents US, down a 0.06 of a cent from Wednesday.

The June crude oil contract was unchanged at US$50.85 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.15 per mmBTU.