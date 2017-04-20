Trudeau defends supply management, wants 'fact' based trade talk with U.S.

OTTAWA — With Donald Trump ramping up his anti-Canada trade rhetoric, Justin Trudeau says the United States — like other countries — subsidizes its dairy and agriculture industries by hundreds of millions, if not billions, of dollars.

And the prime minister says he will continue to protect Canada's agriculture producers — including its supply management system — as he tries to engage with U.S. administration on a variety of trade irritants.

Trudeau says he wants to have a fact-based conversation with the Americans on the matter.

He says the U.S. currently enjoys a $400-million dairy surplus with Canada.

Trudeau made his remarks prior to Trump's latest anti-Canadian invective, in which the U.S. president again called out Canada — this time from the Oval Office — as "a disgrace" for hurting American dairy farmers.