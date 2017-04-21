Canadian man arrested by U.S. in alleged human smuggling; wife also charged

REGINA — The husband of a Canadian woman charged with human smuggling is one of three people authorities in the United States have arrested as part of the investigation.

Court documents show that Victor Omoruyi, who is a Canadian citizen, was arrested April 14 after an SUV was stopped south of the North Dakota-Saskatchewan border.

The documents say authorities started watching Omoruyi when he entered the U.S. that day, followed him for several hours and allegedly watched him drop off nine people in an area of open farm fields near the border.

They say the SUV met with a sedan before authorities stopped the vehicle and arrested Omoruyi, along with another Canadian and a Nigerian citizen.

None of the allegations has been proven in court.