Hundreds of homes in Rigaud, Que., affected by flooding after river bursts banks

MONTREAL — The Quebec town of Rigaud is under a state of emergency with about 340 homes affected by flooding due to rising water levels of the Ottawa River.

Public Security Minister Martin Coiteux said today he signed a decree allowing emergency funding to be available to local residents.

Coiteux says the flooding is the worst in the region since 1998 and he is asking people to leave their homes if asked by police.

He says Quebec is used to some seasonal flooding but this year is special because heavy rain has caused the water levels of rivers across the province to rise and threaten homes and other infrastructure.

Coiteux says provincial police and fire officials are patrolling the town, located just west of Montreal near the Ontario border.