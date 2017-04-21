North American stock indexes slip modestly, loonie down

TORONTO — North American stock indexes edged lower in late-morning trading as the loonie lost ground following a weaker-than-expected inflation report in Canada.

Statistics Canada says the consumer price index in March was up 1.6 per cent from a year ago. Economists had expected an increase of 1.8 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters. The Canadian dollar fell 0.22 of a cent to 74.01 cents US.

Meanwhile, the S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.06 points to 15,615.50, after 90 minutes of trading.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average lost 12.62 points to 20,566.09. The S&P 500 index shed 4.51 points to 2,351.33, and the Nasdaq composite index dropped 9.11 points to 5,907.66.

The June crude oil contract was down 75 cents at US$49.96 per barrel and the May natural gas contract was unchanged at US$3.16 per mmBTU.